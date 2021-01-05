Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) Shares Gap Down to $165.00

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.00, but opened at $150.00. Wilmington plc (WIL.L) shares last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 144,896 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £142.72 million and a P/E ratio of 31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.44.

About Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington plc (WIL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington plc (WIL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.