Wings Price Hits $0.0394 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $37,719.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00365394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024835 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.