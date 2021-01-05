Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.14.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

WING stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wingstop by 84.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wingstop by 226.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Wingstop by 10.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $195,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

