Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.14.

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

WING stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,689. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wingstop by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

