WINk (WIN) Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. WINk has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

