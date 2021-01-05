Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.97 Million

Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post $407.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $418.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $374.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of WTFC opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

