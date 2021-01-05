Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Investec downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.