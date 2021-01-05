WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 36,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 96,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 29.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 58.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter.

