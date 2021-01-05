WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. 8,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 15,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.61% of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.