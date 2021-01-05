WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Shares Up 1%

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.93 and last traded at $77.77. 18,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 19,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

