WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.20

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and traded as high as $46.81. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 34,096 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

