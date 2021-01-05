WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Trading Up 1.1%

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.56 and last traded at $64.36. Approximately 47,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 28,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000.

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

