WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.64 and last traded at $83.26. 16,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 12,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 377.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

