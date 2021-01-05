WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.14 and last traded at $68.88. 138,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 112,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 93.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 289,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,514 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 125,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

