WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.77 and last traded at $106.54. Approximately 87,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 256,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

