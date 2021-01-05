WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading Up 1.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.18. Approximately 171,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 119,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 9,425.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

