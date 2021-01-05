WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading Up 1.6%

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.18. Approximately 171,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 119,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 9,425.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.