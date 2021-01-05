Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.00. Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 832,446 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £24.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52.

About Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

