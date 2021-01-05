Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.77

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $12.39. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 20,306 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRWSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

