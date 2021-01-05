Wolfe Research Upgrades Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to “Outperform”

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $111.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $89.00. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

RJF stock opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,403.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

