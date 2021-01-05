WOM Protocol (WOM) Achieves Market Cap of $16.37 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and $1.55 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00044647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00341982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00024342 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

