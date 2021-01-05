Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL) Stock Price Down 50%

Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL)’s stock price was down 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 22,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 21,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £851,019.04 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 32.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL)

Worldsec Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in small to medium sized trading companies in the Greater China and South East Asian regions. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

