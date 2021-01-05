Wownero Price Hits $0.0680 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 209.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 117.8% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $267,969.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00242870 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00495956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

