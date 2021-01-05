W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 5,562,119 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,037,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTI. Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

The company has a market cap of $336.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

