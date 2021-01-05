Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Trading Up 5.2%

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $45.59. Approximately 872,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 744,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYND shares. BidaskClub cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -379.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $247,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

