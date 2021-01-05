Xaya Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Xaya has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $3,535.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,323,501 coins and its circulating supply is 45,181,374 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

