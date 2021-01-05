xBTC Market Capitalization Hits $1.68 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One xBTC token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xBTC has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $10,890.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00120566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00269167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00495060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261361 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017603 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 3,358,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,971,574 tokens. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Token Trading

xBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

