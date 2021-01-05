XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.71

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.71 and traded as high as $43.99. XOMA shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 46,226 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOMA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get XOMA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $438.90 million, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Perry acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at $802,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $3,213,847. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. State Street Corp boosted its position in XOMA by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter valued at $242,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.