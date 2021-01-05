XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) Shares Gap Down to $4,810.00

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4,810.00, but opened at $4,510.00. XP Power Limited (XPP.L) shares last traded at $4,790.00, with a volume of 6,277 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £940.51 million and a PE ratio of 51.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,474.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,221.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from XP Power Limited (XPP.L)’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. XP Power Limited (XPP.L)’s payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

