XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading Up 5%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 25,163,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 16,133,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.
About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.
