XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading Up 5%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 25,163,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 16,133,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.