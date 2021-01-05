XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) Shares Gap Down to $134.50

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.50, but opened at $129.00. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) shares last traded at $129.95, with a volume of 679,939 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £266.60 million and a P/E ratio of 44.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

