XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $3.79 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, BitMart, LATOKEN and DEx.top. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $6,866.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00333728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00025155 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, LATOKEN, YoBit, DEx.top and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.