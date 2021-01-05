YAM v1 Price Tops $2.04 on Top Exchanges (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 83.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded 86.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. YAM v1 has a total market cap of $58.36 million and $17,140.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM v1 token can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00006120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00348752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024658 BTC.

YAM v1 Token Profile

YAM is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

