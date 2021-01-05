Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86.

About Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 12,570 stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of repair and support services; and finance and insurance services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

