Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86.
About Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd.
