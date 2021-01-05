Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.77

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.00. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1,860 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YZCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

