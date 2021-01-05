Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Trading Up 5.3%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 335,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 490,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at $3,613,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.