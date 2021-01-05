yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $458.15 Million

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $721.32 million and $458.15 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $24,069.12 or 0.72088783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00501780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265724 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018060 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn

yearn.finance Token Trading

yearn.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

