YEE (YEE) One Day Volume Tops $127,920.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, YEE has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $127,920.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, FCoin, ABCC and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00342033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025431 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DEx.top, OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin, Huobi and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

