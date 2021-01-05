YENTEN Hits Market Cap of $29,351.25 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $29,351.25 and $145.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,852.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.93 or 0.03261678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00479732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.01296721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00419373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00184171 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000089 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.