YF Link 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.29 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. YF Link has a total market cap of $37.56 million and $1.29 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link token can currently be bought for approximately $749.43 or 0.02244610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded 96.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00501780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265724 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018060 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,115 tokens. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

Buying and Selling YF Link

YF Link can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.