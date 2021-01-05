YGGDRASH Price Tops $0.0001 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $601,570.63 and $31,139.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00310253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00124652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00515076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00274220 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018234 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.