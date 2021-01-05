Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

