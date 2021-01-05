YOU COIN Achieves Market Cap of $3.52 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

