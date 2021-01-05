YOUengine Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00345718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00024895 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (YOUC) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

