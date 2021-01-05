YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,080.00

Shares of YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and last traded at GBX 1,055 ($13.78), with a volume of 98352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,045 ($13.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 953.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 890.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, insider Stephan Shakespeare sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £11,100,000 ($14,502,221.06). Also, insider Sundip Chahal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £231,250 ($302,129.61).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

