Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises about 2.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Yum China by 32.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.