YUSRA (YUSRA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $156,008.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. YUSRA has a total market cap of $118.87 million and $156,008.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YUSRA has traded up 12% against the dollar. One YUSRA token can currently be bought for $3.01 or 0.00008701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YUSRA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00118498 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00264552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00488774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00255775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017483 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,487,793 tokens. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global

YUSRA Token Trading

YUSRA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.