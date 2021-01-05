Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to post $328.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.06 million to $342.20 million. Apogee Enterprises posted sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. ValuEngine cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $203,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

