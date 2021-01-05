Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $899.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.38.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 154.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.39. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $307.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,471,000 after buying an additional 98,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

