Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $157.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

