Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.89.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

